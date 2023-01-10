Ipswich Town defender set to spend the rest of the season out on loan

Ipswich Town’s young defender Cameron Stewart is set to spend the rest of the season on loan with Crusaders, TWTD has said.

Ipswich Town have seen Northern Irish talent Stewart make his way through the club’s youth ranks over the years and he currently finds most of his action with their youth side.

He’s not made a senior appearance to date but at 19, it will be hoped he can start to make strides in the senior game over the course of 2023. Now, it seems a loan move is on the cards for the youngster.

TWTD has reported that advanced talks are taking place between Ipswich Town and northern Irish side Crusaders over a temporary move for Stewart.

The proposed deal will see the young centre-back spend the rest of the season in his native gaining first-team experience away from Kieran McKenna and Portman Road.

It remains to be seen if the deal can be struck, but Stewart is poised to make the move, the report says.

1 of 12 What club does Aaron Cresswell play for now? West Ham Aston Villa West Brom Leeds United

Kicking on away from Portman Road…

Stewart has played plenty of youth football at this point so it seems the right time for him to taste some first-team minutes now. He’s also been a regular on the international stage with Northern Ireland’s youngsters, so the exposure to the senior game should aid his development further.

A return to his native to play regularly in a competitive league that has produced a good amount of EFL talent will be a good test for Stewart, who will hold the hope of breaking into McKenna’s first-team in the years to come.

Crusaders currently sit 4th in the league, three points behind league leaders Larne after 21 games.