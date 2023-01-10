Important Middlesbrough man suffers injury blow during U21 outing

Middlesbrough defender Marc Bola has suffered another setback after he picked up an injury in an U21 fixture with Sunderland on Monday night, Teesside Live have confirmed.

Bola was a regular under previous Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder, playing in 14 of Wilder’s 15 games in charge in the Championship this season. As soon as Michael Carrick took the reigns however, Bola picked up an injury, and has only featured twice, with both appearances coming this month.

He returned to action in Boro’s last league game at Birmingham City, coming on for the final seven minutes, before a nine minute cameo in the FA Cup third round defeat to Brighton last weekend.

Teesside Live have confirmed that the left-back started the club’s U21 league game against Sunderland on Monday evening, but was taken off just after half an hour after receiving treatment. This is yet another injury blow for the 25-year-old and he will be assessed in the coming days to see the extent of the issue.

The injury comes at a bad time for Boro, who are likely to be without defenders Matt Clarke, Anfernee Dijskteel, Darragh Lenihan, Darnell Fisher and now Bola for the next few weeks at the very least.

A blow for Bola and for Boro…

Bola has impressed in his appearances so far this season and provides vital competition for places in the Boro side. He is versatile in that he can play as a left-back, left wing-back and as a centre-back and given their mounting defensive injury list they could do with his versatility right about now.

They won’t want to rush him back to action prematurely, especially given his injury problems this season. They do have Ryan Giles at left-back at the moment and so they should have enough to get by without Bola. But more injuries could occur at any time, and so they will want to get him back quickly, but only once it is safe to do so.

Giles has been brilliant at left-back for Middlesbrough since Carrick took over but should Bola return to fitness, Carrick would then have the option to utilise Giles further forwards with Bola coming in at left-back. They will certainly want to get Bola back fit and ready in order to have this option in their arsenal in the coming weeks and months.