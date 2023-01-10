‘They’ll struggle’ – Bolton Wanderers v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers host Portsmouth in the EFL Trophy tonight.

Bolton Wanderers’ comfortable 4-0 win over Manchester United’s U21s in the Third Round saw them set up a quarter-final tie with League One rivals Portsmouth, who go into this game without a manager after the sacking of Danny Cowley earlier this month.

Ian Evatt’s time will be hoping their strong league form can translate into the cup as they look to book at least one Wembley date for later in the season.

As for Portsmouth, they’ll be keen to put an end to their lengthy winless run by continuing their fortunes in the EFL Trophy. Since losing their first group game to Crawley Town on penalties, Pompey have won all their ties in the competition.

They overcame League Two promotion hopefuls Stevenage in the last round, defeating Steve Evans’ side 3-0.

Now, ahead of the tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“While both sides have rotated in this competition, they’ve still been able to field competitive sides. Now coming up against a league rival, it will be interesting to see if either go full strength in a bid to get one over their opponent and progress to the next round.

“I have to give the edge to Bolton though. Their form is far superior to that of Pompey, who are still managerless. They’re in need of a new boss and some new direction soon, otherwise I can’t see them doing anything meaningful this season.

“With the home advantage too, I can see the hosts booking their place in the next round.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Portsmouth

Luke Phelps

“Bolton have put in some really good performances of late. They’ve been competing with teams in and around them in the play-off places having held Plymouth last time out, and having also beaten Barnsley recently too.

“Pompey meanwhile are at a loss. They’re falling well behind in the race for the top-six and I think they’ll struggle against a well-drilled and confident Bolton side tonight.

“I’m going to predict a home win in this one.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Portsmouth