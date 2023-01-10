Presenting the inside scoop on the latest Football League news

Details emerge as Carlisle United snap up Leeds United youngster

byGraham Smeaton
10 January 2023
As per the club website, Carlisle United have announced the capture of Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins the Cumbrian League Two side on a half-season loan deal from Leeds United. McCalmont is no stranger to time on the road, having seen out similar loan deals with Morecambe and Oldham Athletic.

And local reporter Graham Smyth has added a little extra detail on the deal itself, revealing on Twitter:

Thirsk-born McCalmont is highly-rated at Elland Road but has found it increasingly hard to break through the ranks of players in front of him.

His promise has been seen out on loan at Morecambe last season, with the youngster scoring one goal and adding two assists in 31 appearances.

He was much more productive with Oldham Athletic during his spell with the former League Two club. In 39 appearances for the Boundary Park outfit, McCalmont shone in netting ten goals and registering five assists in all competitions.

Youngster McCalmont is also a full Northern Ireland international having earned four caps since his international debut in 2019 against Malta.

Thoughts…

Carlisle United will be getting a youngster for the remainder of their League One campaign who has developed well at Elland Road.

It isn’t his fault that the Whites have brought in other, more high-profile players who have moved ahead of him.

McCalmont has shown – most spectacularly with Oldham Athletic – that he is ready and able to cope with the demands of first-team football.

His dual-threat aspect whilst with the Latics will serve a Carlisle United side well as they push for a hoped-for promotion over the rest of the current campaign.

They currently sit 4th in the League Two table and are seven points off of the automatic promotion places. In McCalmont, Paul Simpson’s side has the ideal player to help them start closing that gap.

