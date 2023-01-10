Details emerge as Carlisle United snap up Leeds United youngster

As per the club website, Carlisle United have announced the capture of Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont.

The 22-year-old midfielder joins the Cumbrian League Two side on a half-season loan deal from Leeds United. McCalmont is no stranger to time on the road, having seen out similar loan deals with Morecambe and Oldham Athletic.

And local reporter Graham Smyth has added a little extra detail on the deal itself, revealing on Twitter:

Straight loan, no option or obligation for Carlisle to take him permanently in the summer. Ideally he gets into the side quickly and plays significant minutes, then gets a summer move to League One or the Championship. A promotion for Carlisle would be nice, too. https://t.co/MUfdAaUBai — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) January 9, 2023

Thirsk-born McCalmont is highly-rated at Elland Road but has found it increasingly hard to break through the ranks of players in front of him.

His promise has been seen out on loan at Morecambe last season, with the youngster scoring one goal and adding two assists in 31 appearances.

He was much more productive with Oldham Athletic during his spell with the former League Two club. In 39 appearances for the Boundary Park outfit, McCalmont shone in netting ten goals and registering five assists in all competitions.

Youngster McCalmont is also a full Northern Ireland international having earned four caps since his international debut in 2019 against Malta.

Thoughts…

Carlisle United will be getting a youngster for the remainder of their League One campaign who has developed well at Elland Road.

It isn’t his fault that the Whites have brought in other, more high-profile players who have moved ahead of him.

McCalmont has shown – most spectacularly with Oldham Athletic – that he is ready and able to cope with the demands of first-team football.

His dual-threat aspect whilst with the Latics will serve a Carlisle United side well as they push for a hoped-for promotion over the rest of the current campaign.

They currently sit 4th in the League Two table and are seven points off of the automatic promotion places. In McCalmont, Paul Simpson’s side has the ideal player to help them start closing that gap.