Coventry City set to sign Manchester City man on loan, says Fabrizio Romano

Coventry City are set to sign Manchester City’s Josh Wilson-Esbrand on loan, says Fabrizio Romano.

Wilson-Esbrand, 20, is a product of the Manchester City youth academy. The young full-back has progressed through the ranks at City and has featured in domestic cup competitions for Pep Guardiola’s side in previous seasons.

Now though, the Englishman is set to gain his first real taste of first-team experience with a loan move to Championship side Coventry City.

Transfer guru Romano revealed on Twitter this afternoon:

Excl: Manchester City talented fullback Josh Wilson-Esbrand is set to leave on loan to join Coventry. 🚨🔵 #MCFC Agreement set to be completed, valid until June. Josh, seen a bright talent for the future by City Academy — loan deal works for both parties then he will he back. pic.twitter.com/9CelbOdzdd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 10, 2023

Coventry City currently sit in 14th place of the table. Mark Robins’ side enjoyed a strong showing in the Championship last time round but endured a torrid start to this season.

They crept up the table ahead of the World Cup break but a tough run of form has thrown them back down into the bottom half of the table – they remain just four points outside the top-six but go up against league leaders Burnley this weekend.

A strong signing for Coventry?

Coventry City lost a really good attacking left-back in Ian Maatsen at the end of last season. Jake Bidwell has filled in on the left this time round and whilst he’s a solid option, he does’t offer the same energy going forward.

And so Robins will be hoping that Wilson-Esbrand can bring some energy to Coventry’s left-hand side, and Manchester City will be hoping that the player can gain a lot of valuable experience during the second half of this season.

Coventry remain very much in with a chance of finishing inside the top-six this season. A few more signings may be needed for that to happen but the seemingly imminent arrival of Wilson-Esbrand is a good start to their January transfer window.

Coventry City v Burnley kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.