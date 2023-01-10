Charlton Athletic ahead of Sheffield Wednesday and more in pursuit of Blackburn Rovers man

Charlton Athletic are leading the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ Tayo Edun, claims Football Insider.

Edun, 24, only joined Blackburn Rovers from Lincoln City in August 2021. But already he’s being linked with a move away from the club.

Reports earlier this month had linked the defender with a temporary move away from the cub, mentioning a number of League One sides including Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Lincoln City, MK Dons, and Oxford United.

Now though, Football Insider have claimed that Charlton Athletic are currently leading the race to sign Edun, with Addicks boss Dean Holden apparently viewing Edun as a key potential signing this month.

Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has already spoken out on Edun’s future. He told LancsLive:

“He will not be leaving on loan next week, no. Maybe, we can’t say at the moment (for the rest of the month) but at the moment we need everyone.

“First, we need to think of ourselves as a club, and then we see what are the opportunities afterwards, you never know, to be honest at the minute there’s no-one out of the building but you never know.”

Edun was previously on the books at Fulham. He made his name with Lincoln City in League One before earning his move to Ewood Park, and so he’s a proven name in the third tier.

Charlton Athletic are enjoying an upturn in form since Holden took charge last month, with the Addicks beating Lincoln last time out to move up into 12th place of the table – they take on Manchester United in the Carabao Cup later tonight.

Edun and dusted?

Edun’s lack of game time this season has come as a bit of a surprise. Rovers brought him in and he looked like a keen signing, and it seemed like the arrival of a more contemporary coach in Tomasson would bring even more out of the defender.

But he’s struggled for game time and maybe a temporary move away from Ewood Park would benefit him in the long run, and a move to Charlton could be something that works out well for all involved.

Charlton are improving but they need more recruits this month, particularly in defence – the Addicks have conceded 36 goals in 25 league games so far this season, but the arrival of someone like Edun with League One experience would only benefit them.

But Sheffield Wednesday and co can’t be ruled out and the Owls, as well as former club Lincoln, would both be attractive options for Edun.