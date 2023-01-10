Burnley revive summer interest in Championship striker – now available on cheaper deal

Burnley have revived their interest in Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi, as per Alex Crook, with the Irishman widely expected to be on the move this winter.

Burnley were keen on Obafemi in the summer but Swansea City weren’t interested in letting the ex-Southampton man go on the cheap.

They were demanding a significant fee for the striker, but now, it seems he will be on the move. He’s one of the Swans players widely expected to be on the move this month and now, fresh claims have emerged regarding Burnley’s admiration of the 23-year-old.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has said that the Clarets have indeed revived their previous interest Obafemi.

Thankfully for Vincent Kompany’s side though, the fee will be nowhere near as dear as it would’ve been in the summer, with Crook reporting at the time that Swansea were demanding for £12m.

Understand #BurnleyFC have reignited their interest in Michael Obafemi. Fee will be much more modest than #Swans were quoting in the summer. https://t.co/I46eJP5IZ0 — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) January 10, 2023

Swans boss Russell Martin has confirmed there is interest in Obafemi, so it remains to be seen how his situation pans out.

Worth the wait?

It has been a tough season for Obafemi but there’s no doubting what he’s capable of at this level when he’s on his game.

Some of the performances he’s put in while at Swansea City have made him a popular figure but ultimately, it sees as though his future lies best away from South Wales after some difficult times with the club.

Kompany has shown an ability for getting the best out of promising attacking talents in his time with Burnley and if a move to Turf Moor materialises, you get the feeling Obafemi could be a big hit in claret and blue.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out though with the door not completely shut on him at Swansea.