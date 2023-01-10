Bristol City and Millwall join the likes of Norwich City and QPR in pursuit of PL man

Millwall and Bristol City have joined the race for Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe, as per Alex Crook.

Lowe, 28, is out-of-favour at the Cherries as things stand and he’s failed to make an impact on their squad since their promotion last season. The former Portsmouth man scored seven and assisted two in the second tier last time out, and he managed 14 goals the year before that.

But, it appears a loan deal is on the cards for Lowe this month with QPR and Norwich City said to be leading the race.

However, the latest update from talkSPORT report Crook suggests that Millwall and Bristol City have also registered interest in the Bournemouth striker.

Norwich City sit 11th in the table and Millwall are in 6th, whilst Bristol City are slumped in 19th and QPR are in 12th.

The deciding factor…

With four clubs from the same division interested in Lowe, Bournemouth must ensure he signs for the most beneficial option.

Three of the four interested sides are struggling at the moment and need a turnaround in their form. Lowe is a proven Championship goalscorer and will hopefully help steer whichever club he joins in the right direction.

Lowe’s contract expires in the summer and his future at Bournemouth doesn’t look very bright, so a successful loan move here could help decide where he ends up next season.

Game time is crucial for Lowe. He’s not had much of it this season and he needs to build up his match-sharpness to be able to perform at the level he can.

The 28-year-old would be a positive signing for either one of the four sides reported to be interested over the past few days, but with heavy interest, it could be a drawn out negotiation.

All four teams return to Championship action this weekend following the Third Round of the FA Cup last weekend.