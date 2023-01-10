Barnsley, Blackpool, and Millwall all keen on Manchester United man, report reveals

Blackpool, Millwall, and Barnsley have joined the race to sign Manchester United youngster Charlie McNeill on loan, reports 90min.

McNeill, 19, looks set to leave Manchester United on loan this month and get his first taste of first-team experience. And a loan move to the English Football League looks like his most likeliest outcome this month, with 90min reporting that a number of teams are keen.

Reports yesterday revealed that Preston North End and Ipswich Town were keen – although Preston’s interest has since been played down – and now 90min have added Championship duo Blackpool and Millwall to the list of interested teams, as well as League One hopefuls Barnsley.

Millwall currently sit in 6th place of the Championship table compared to Blackpool in 22nd, whilst Ipswich Town sit 3rd in League One with Barnsley just behind in 6th.