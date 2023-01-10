5 Middlesbrough transfers that could realistically go down this month

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a successful spell under new boss Michael Carrick. They now sit in 5th place in the table and have won seven of their last 10 league games.

The table is very tight as things stand and just a couple of poor results could mean sides drop significantly in the league standings. Middlesbrough will want to maintain the momentum and keep pace with the division’s top six between now and the end of the season.

The January transfer window will be huge for Boro in helping them achieve this. Carrick’s side have already secured the loan arrival of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa and there could well be more incomings and outgoings before the deadline.

Here we look at five transfers that could realistically go down in Teesside this month…

Dan Barlaser – signed

A player that has been linked with a move to Middlesbrough in recent weeks is Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser. The ageing Jonny Howson in Boro’s midfield means they could be looking for replacements and the Millers man would fit the bill.

The 25-year-old has played in every game in all competitions for Rotherham United so far this season, scoring two goals and registering six assists. He would certainly be a good addition for Boro and could be signed before the month is out.

Cody Drameh – signed

The Leeds United defender is a man in demand. Middlesbrough were linked with a swoop for the 21-year-old in December and could look to strengthen at right-back this window with 30-year-old Tommy Smith their current first choice in that position.

He is surplus to requirements at Elland Road as things stand and a recent report from the Yorkshire Evening Post states that Drameh is expected to depart on loan this month. Middlesbrough could make their move, and it is a deal that could realistically happen despite competition from elsewhere.

Matthew Hoppe – loaned out

Carrick was quizzed on a potential loan exit for the summer signing this week, and he suggested he was weighing up his options on the striker. A loan exit could well be on the cards given Hoppe’s lack of playing time so far this campaign.

He is down the pecking order behind the likes of Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss, Matt Crooks, Rodrigo Muniz and new signing Archer at present, and so Hoppe could and perhaps should look for a new loan club to finish the season strong and push to get into the Boro side upon his return.

Daniel Dodds – loaned out

The 21-year-old impressed on loan at Darlington in the National League North for the first half of the 2022/23 campaign and was recalled by Boro in the hopes of securing a loan to an EFL side.

A loan exit looks to be certain at this point, and League Two neighbours Hartlepool United are reportedly keen on a loan deal for Dodds and could be the most likely destination for the young defender this month.

Chuba Akpom – sold

This one would certainly be a bitter pill to swallow, but Akpom could well leave the Riverside should the right bid come in. He is the division’s top scorer with 13 and has been in scintillating form under Carrick and so would be a huge blow for the Teessiders should he depart.

But with great goalscoring form comes interest from the Premier League. The likes of Everton, Southampton and Crystal Palace have been linked, and should a bid that matches or exceeds Middlesbrough’s valuation, their hands could be tied.