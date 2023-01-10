3 centre-backs Watford should consider amid recent Kortney Hause development

Watford recruited Kortney Hause in the summer transfer window, bringing him in as a left-footed option at the heart of defence.

Watford’s deal for Hause looked to be a solid one but his time at Vicarage Road has been hampered by injury.

As a result, The Athletic has said that the Hornets are poised to terminate his loan and search for a new left-sided centre-back. With that in mind, we put forward three options they should consider here…

Mads Bech Sorensen – Brentford

Sorensen hasn’t long returned from a loan spell in France with OGC Nice and he’s got Championship experience under his belt having been with Brentford since 2017, when he was recruited from AC Horsens.

He’s a tall, left-footed centre-back who can play in a back three or back four and after an underwhelming time in France, the rest of his season could be best served back in the Championship.

Natan – RB Bragantino

Brazil is a market Watford are continuing to use after the success of Joao Pedro, Richarlison and more and now, Natan should be on the radar at Vicarage Road. At only 21, he’s certainly one to watch for the future and he looks to be at the start of an upward trajectory.

He’s been a regular in Brazil’s top tier and given the South American contingency already in place at Watford, Natan would be a good fit for the Hornets.

Jakub Kiwior – Spezia Calcio

Last but not last is Kiwior, who plies his trade in Italy – another market Watford have got close links to through the Pozzo family. He was out on Qatar with Poland over the winter and can play as a defensive midfielder if needs be too.

That on the ball ability required to play in midfield makes him a calm, composed figure at the back. He’s another with the best years of his career still ahead of him too, making him an intruding option to consider for Watford.