Wigan Athletic make bid for 11-goal League One striker, reporter reveals

Wigan Athletic have bid for Burton Albion striker Victor Adeboyejo, as per Alan Nixon.

Adeboyejo, 24, has 11 goals in 25 appearances so far in League One. The Nigerian striker joined the Brewers in the summer from Barnsley, where he scored three goals in 26 Championship games last season.

The 24-year-old has been a huge part of Burton Albion’s success this season and without him they may have been cut adrift from the rest of the pack.

Hull City were credited with interest in Adeboyejo last month, but the latest report from Nixon states the Latics have made their move.

Wigan Athletic have recently lost Nathan Broadhead after he prematurely returned to Everton, so a striker will be a priority for them this month.

Unproven in the Championship…

Adeboyejo is yet to set the Championship alight when playing in the second tier in the past. He has just five goals and one assist in 58 games in the division, but he’s currently enjoying the best season of his career to date.

The Latics won League One last season but are currently struggling to find their feet in the Championship. Kolo Toure has a huge job on his hands and there are concerns over whether he is able to provide the stability the club need right now.

If Wigan Athletic can pull this deal off it would aid their chances this season, but there are question marks over Adeboyejo’s ability to provide consistent returns at this level.

Wigan drew 1-1 with Luton Town last time out in the FA Cup and the winner of the replay will face Grimsby Town in the 4th round. Toure’s side return to Championship action against fellow strugglers Cardiff City this weekend.