Watford set to bring early end to Premier League loan deal, report reveals

Watford are set to terminate Kortney Hause’s loan deal amid his ongoing injury issues, The Athletic has reported.

Watford struck a deal to bring Hause to Vicarage Road in the summer to bolster their defensive options.

However, since linking up with the Hornets, the centre-back hasn’t been able to make an impact. He’s not appeared under the management of Slaven Bilic and has only featured in two Championship matchday squads since September 17th.

Hause has been struggling with a knee injury and now, The Athletic says talks are taking place over an early return to Villa.

The 27-year-old is expected to be out for another six weeks and with discussions ongoing, Hause’s temporary deal with Watford is set to be agreed between the two clubs before EFL ratification.

Overall, Hause has played only three times for Watford since his summer move. His only two starts came in draws against Rotherham United and Sunderland in the early stages of the campaign.

The right move?

With Hause struggling with injury and the January transfer window open, the chance is there for Watford to find a suitable replacement while the centre-back returns to his parent club for his recovery.

It gives Bilic and co some more work to do in the hunt for another left-footed centre-back but it could certainly be worth it given Hause’s limited involvement this campaign.

Bringing in a fit and ready centre-back to Bilic’s liking, rather than one who was recruited under former management, could help the Croatian further build to team to his desires.

It remains to be seen how Hause’s situation pans out, but it seems as though his Watford loan may well be one to forget.