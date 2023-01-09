Watford could sign 23-year-old on loan if Udinese sign him this month, says journalist

Darren Witcoop says that Hibernian and Scotland defender Ryan Porteous could sign for Udinese and then join Watford on loan.

Porteous, 23, has been heavily linked with an English Football League move ahead of his contract expiry in the summer. And it looks like the defender could soon get his move south of the border, but not in the traditional way.

Reports earlier this month revealed that Italian side Udinese were in talks with Hibernian over a possible deal for Porteous. And Witcoop has now revealed on Twitter that, following talks, Porteous could join the Serie A side and subsequently join Watford on loan – Udinese is the sister club of Watford and both are owned by the Pozzo family.

Hibs defender Ryan Porteous could sign for Udinese following talks and then join Watford on loan. Good signing whoever gets him, but the Udinese/Watford link-up due to same ownership must surely be looked at by the EFL moving forwards. #watford — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) January 9, 2023

It was reported over the weekend that Hibs and Udinese are set to hold fresh talks today, and so Porteous’ move to Italy could quickly materialise during the next few days. If not, it still seems certain that Porteous will leave Hibernian this month.

Porteous to Watford…

Should Watford eventually sign Porteous on loan from Udinese, then there’ll no doubt be teams unhappy with how the Hornets are doing business.

But from a footballing point of view, it’d be a really keen signing – no less because Kortney Hause’s loan spell from Aston Villa is reportedly set to be cut short.

Watford boss Slaven Bilic has had to deal with a fair few injuries since his appointment earlier in the season and so he needs to add depth to his squad this month, and Porteous would bring both depth and quality to the defensive ranks.

And for the player himself, a move to Udinese and then potentially to Watford is an exciting possibility, with a move away from Hibs now looking inevitable.