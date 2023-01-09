Wagner explains Norwich City absentees after Blackburn Rovers defeat – Gibson, Cantwell, Sargent and more

David Wagner took charge of his first game as Norwich City manager yesterday, overseeing a 1-0 defeat at home to Blackburn Rovers in the FA Cup.

A single goal from Josh Vale in the first half was enough to ensure Blackburn Rovers move into the Fourth Round of the FA Cup. For Norwich City, the defeat is of course a blow but it allows Wagner to focus on Championship matters, where the Canaries currently sit in 11th place.

There were a lot of positives to take from yesterday’s game. Norwich though were without a few key players and afterwards, Wagner explained some of those absences to Pink Un reporter Paddy Davitt.

The German revealed that Josh Sargent is back in training on Monday after being handed a post-World Cup break, whilst Todd Cantwell was not selected and Ben Gibson was out with a calf injury. Sam Byram remains out with a hamstring injury.