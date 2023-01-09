Update emerges on Crawley Town’s links with Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey

Crawley Town are hoping for a breakthrough in their pursuit of Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey, as per The Real EFL.

Crawley Town are going through a rough patch in League Two at the moment. The Red Devils are four games without a win now and look set for a relegation battle this season.

The current situation at the club is extremely worrying for supporters ,with concern over their ownership growing bigger by the day. Their recent dismissal of Matthew Etherington after just a month in charge shcoked supporters across the country and their search for a replacement is ongoing.

They have been linked with Swindon Town boss Scott Lindsey recently and a recent update from The Real EFL both clubs hope today is the day a breakthrough occurs after talks over the past week.

A solid appointment?

Despite their concerning business in the transfer window so far, appointing Lindsey would be a shrewd move from the owners considering Swindon Town are chasing promotion in League Two.

David Artell has put his name in the hat should Lindsey depart for Crawley Town and the former Crewe Alexandra boss would be a strong candidate to replace Lindsey.

Despite Lindsey holding the coaching capabilities of keeping Crawley Town in the Football League, the bigger issues at the club lie above and with no change in sight, the club are going to struggle for quite some time regardless of who is picking the team.

If the reports are true a move could be finalised early this week, the sooner Crawley Town appoint their new boss the better, however they must ensure they are making the right call.

Up next for the Red Devils is a clash against 10th placed Doncaster Rovers this weekend.