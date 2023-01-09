Striker eyed, PL clubs want star man – The Sheffield United transfer rumours from the first week of January

Sheffield United will be hoping a strong January transfer window can boost their already strong automatic promotion bid.

Sheffield United’s first league outing of 2023 ended in a 1-1 draw with QPR but on Saturday, they dispatched of Championship rivals Millwall in the FA Cup to set up a Fourth Round clash with Wrexham.

Off the pitch though, plenty of rumours have been circulating regarding potential transfers at Bramall Lane this month.

Much of them have been regarding outgoings though. In fact, the only update regarding a linked player was on Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, who Seagulls boss Roberto De Zerbi has recently played down an exit amid his impressive breakthrough into the first-team.

Otherwise, it has been all about potential departures for Sheffield United.

Unsurprisingly, rumours over a change of scenery for struggling loan man Reda Khadra have circulated. Alan Nixon reported on his Patreon that Brighton were ready to recall the attacker before the Daily Mail’s Tom Collomosse said a switch to Birmingham City was lined up.

Elsewhere, reporter Darren Witcoop said on Twitter that centre-back John Egan has been drawing Premier League interest.

His starring performances for the Blades have been key to their success this season but it remains to be seen just who is keen on the defender and if any of the clubs reportedly keen look to firm up their interest this month.

Finally, after his premature return from Derby County, young striker Will Osula is drawing attention from other League One sides, it has been claimed.

The earlier mentioned Nixon said on his Patreon that third-tier duo Oxford United and Burton Albion are both keen on the young Dane. He had managed five goals and one assist in 21 outings for the Rams but ultimately, his struggle for a regular starting spot has him lined up for a change of scenery it seems.

We’re still in the early days of the January window, so it will be interesting to see just what goes down at Bramall Lane this month.