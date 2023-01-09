Rotherham United set sights on EFL hotshot, Championship rivals already linked

Rotherham United are the latest side to be linked with a move for Burton Albion talisman Victor Adeboyejo.

Rotherham United are in need of a boost this winter. They’ve been unable to kick on under Matt Taylor and if they’re to maintain their Championship status this season, fresh faces are needed.

No one has come in just yet but it they can make inroads in the transfer market sooner rather than later.

Now, the Millers have emerged as the latest side to be linked with Burton Albion striker Adeboyejo.

Journalist Jonathan Veal has reported on Twitter that Rotherham United have ‘asked about’ the former Barnsley striker. However, despite the interest, the high buy-out clause in his contract makes a deal difficult to do for the South Yorkshire outfit.

Rotherham have asked about Burton striker Victor Adeboyejo. However, a deal this month would be difficult due to high buy-out clause #rufc — Jonathan Veal (@jonathandveal83) January 9, 2023

So far this season, Adeboyejo has netted 13 goals in 33 games – his most prolific season to date. He’s also chipped in with two assists. That form has also drawn Wigan Athletic’s attention, with Alan Nixon stating the Latics have made a bid.

A point to prove…

As good as Adeboyejo has been this season, his goal record in campaigns gone by leaves a lot to be desired.

He only managed nine goals in 97 games for former club Barnsley and 58 Championship appearances only yielded five goals. That tally could unnerve some given Rotherham United’s need for a prolific goalscorer this winter.

However, it’s clear to see Adeboyejo has come on leaps and bounds this season. He’s been impressing for a struggling Burton Albion side and looks to be thriving off being the main man up top having previously played supporting roles mainly.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out but Adeboyejo is certainly not short of interest.