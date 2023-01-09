Ross Stewart latest: Updates on Sunderland’s bid to keep star amid Rangers, Middlesbrough developments

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart’s future has been at the centre of plenty of speculation over the course of the past weeks and months.

Sunderland hold the option to extend his current contract by a further 12 months but as of yet, they’re yet to trigger that clause.

Understandably, there are still concerns about his immediate future as a result. Stewart has been linked with both Middlesbrough and Rangers while Premier League sides Crystal Palace and Brentford have also been mentioned as admirers.

But what’s the latest on Stewart’s situation?

Well, amid the heavy links with a move away from Wearside, recent updates make for promising reading for Sunderland.

Middlesbrough’s interest in the Scot has been reported for a while now but after their swoop to sign Aston Villa starlet Cameron Archer on loan, Teesside Live has said that the chase for Stewart has seemingly ended now, with Boro expecting his deal to be extended.

That would still leave the issue of Rangers’ heavy interest, but that also looks unlikely to develop into a move.

Transfer guru Dean Jones has said that Sunderland’s significant £10m asking price has been the ‘trickiest hurdle’ and while the Gers’ admiration for the striker is undoubtable, a deal has ‘always seemed quite unlikely’.

These updates seemingly play down the chances of two heavily linked sides moving for Stewart this month, though the question marks surrounding his contract situation remain.

1 of 15 Who made more appearances for Sunderland? Michael Gray Dean Whitehead

Tony Mowbray is remaining relaxed on that matter though. As quoted by James Hunter, the Sunderland boss has said he’s ‘confident’ Stewart will still be at the Stadium of Light come the end of the month and he told the Sunderland Echo there’s ‘no rush’ to resolve his situation given the option in his deal.

The January transfer window is an unpredictable time so it remains to be seen just how Stewart’s immediate future pans out. However, Mowbray is certainly not stressing over the striker’s future and with Middlesbrough and Rangers’ interest seemingly slowing, things are looking promising for the Black Cats.