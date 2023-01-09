Reading set to miss out on Newcastle United man with Hearts move agreed

Reading are set to miss out on Newcastle United youngster Garang Kuol with Hearts his destination, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Kuol, 18, signed for Newcastle United earlier this month from Central Coast Mariners in his native Australia. The youngster made eight appearances in Australia’s top division, scoring twice and assisting three.

Kuol is an exciting attacker who can play anywhere across the frontline, and the Magpies are eager for him to earn senior experience before he joins with the senior side at St James’ Park.

Reading were interested in a loan deal, but it appears Kuol accepted Hearts’ offer instead. Hearts sit 3rd in the Scottish Premier League – they won’t catch up to Rangers this season, but they are playing some good stuff.

Kuol contributed to five goals in eight A-League appearances last season and appears to be a bright talent and one for the future.

Australian talent Garang Kuol will leave Newcastle to join Scottish side Hearts on loan until the end of the season, full agreement now in place. ⚪️⚫️🇦🇺 #NUFC Reading also wanted Kuol but he has accepted to join Hearts, it's done. pic.twitter.com/ZlX874B1tm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2023

A disappointing loss…

Many expected Reading to struggle to survive this season and whilst things can change and the standings are tight, they have had a positive season so far.

The Royals don’t have as much quality in their ranks as many of their Championship rivals, but they seem to be capable of grinding out results.

Their January recruitment still needs to be shrewd to avoid them being dragged into a dogfight near the bottom end of the table, and missing out on Kuol will mean their attention has to turn elsewhere.

Paul Ince is doing a fine job so far this season and they managed an impressive win over Watford last time out to set up a tie against Manchester United in the next round of the FA Cup.

Reading return to Championship action against QPR this weekend.