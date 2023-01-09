Rarely seen Blackburn Rovers man attracting Championship interest

Blackburn Rovers’ loanee Clinton Mola has interest from a rival Championship club, reports Lancashire Telegraph.

Mola, 21, joined Blackburn Rovers on loan from German side Stuttgart last summer. Since, the former Chelsea youngster has featured just four times in the Championship, making six total appearances in all competitions.

And now, Lancashire Telegraph say that Mola’s future at Ewood Park ‘remains in the balance’ and that the Englishman now has interest from another Championship club.

Blackburn have already seen George Hirst recalled by Leicester City and sent out to League One side Ipswich Town this month.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side currently sit in 3rd place of the Championship table but find themselves nine points behind Sheffield United in 2nd, and only three points ahead of Luton Town in 7th.

Mola on the move…

Mola remains a very young player and an exciting prospect. But he’s really not been given much of a chance at Ewood Park with names like Tyler Morton being preferred in midfield, and other names like Adam Wharton, John Buckley, and now Bradley Dack.

And so Mola finds himself in a pretty tricky situation. Stuttgart won’t be too happy with his lack of game time and recalling him and sending him back out on loan could be a smart move.

Stuttgart may fancy another Championship move for Mola to keep him competing at the same level and the player will surely have no shortage of interest should he become available.

A lot of second tier sides seem to be in the market for a central midfielder this month and Mola could soon become hot property if Stuttgart decide that his immediate future doesn’t lie at Ewood Park.