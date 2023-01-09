Preston North End’s proposed deal for Everton starlet could see 28-y/o leave, reporter says

Preston North End attacker Sean Maguire could be allowed to leave the club this winter if Tom Cannon comes in, reporter Darren Witcoop has said.

Preston North End are among the sides to have been heavily linked with Everton starlet Cannon this month.

League One outfit Sheffield Wednesday have also been mentioned as an interested party but reporter Alan Nixon stated on his Patreon at the weekend that the Lilywhites were set to emerge victorious in the race for the young striker.

Now, Darren Witcoop has said there could be a departure at Deepdale should Cannon arrive this winter.

Speaking on Twitter, the reporter has said that out of favour forward Maguire could see the door open for him to exit.

The 28-year-old has struggled for game time this season, playing just 10 times in the Championship. In those outings, he has been unable to find the net and he now hasn’t featured in the last five matchday squads for Lowe’s side.

The right time for Maguire to move?

Maguire’s contract at Deepdale is up at the end of the season and given his lack of game time for Lowe this season, better fortunes could be found elsewhere.

The Luton-born forward has an extensive amount of experience at this level and has played 170 times for Preston North End, chipping in with 24 goals and 18 assists in the process.

However, he’s struggled to make an impact in recent times and a fresh start could bring the best out of the former West Ham youngster again. Cannon’s arrival could only push him further down the pecking order too, though it remains to be seen just how Maguire’s situation pans out.