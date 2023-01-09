Portsmouth suffer double blow as update emerges on interest in Chelsea coach and ex-Wigan Athletic boss

Chelsea coach Anthony Barry and ex-Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson have both turned down approaches from Portsmouth regarding the vacancy at Fratton Park, as per The News.

Portsmouth recently parted company with Danny Cowley following a run of form which saw them slump into the bottom half of League One. Pompey are eight games without a win now and after looking like top-six contenders, they look set for another season lingering in the third tier.

Recruiting the right replacement is key now for the Portsmouth hierarchy and they’ve already suffered two disappointing setbacks.

The News are reporting Chelsea’s assistant manager Barry and former Wigan Athletic boss Richardson were both approached over the vacant post, but neither were interested in the job.

Barry has recently turned down Huddersfield Town in the Championship, so tempting him would have been tough, but Richardson’s disregard for the job is more worrying.

No time to waste…

Games are coming thick and fast fast in League One, and whilst it is important Pompey don’t rush into the wrong decision, they can’t afford to spend too long without a manager.

Richardson has recent promotion experience, having won this league with the Latics just last year. His appointment would’ve instilled belief back into the fans, but clearly it wasn’t to be.

Portsmouth need someone with experience of this level and ideally experience of getting out of this league. Neil Warnock has exactly that and whilst the 74-year-old is interested in the job, it would be a short-term fix as opposed to a long-term option.

Pompey look set for another game without a manager as they gear up to face Bolton Wanderers in the quarter-final of the Papa John’s Trophy tomorrow evening.

Portsmouth return to league action against Bolton Wanderers once again this weekend and having a manager appointed by this time would be crucial to their chances of success.