PL striker linked, Aston Villa loanee wanted – The QPR transfer rumours from the first week of January

QPR look to be gearing up for a busy January transfer window, with plenty of R’s transfer news coming out in the first week of the window.

And one of the first names to be linked with a move to west London this month was Crystal Palace’s Malcolm Ebiowei. The 19-year-old has a number of Championship suitors and it was suggested that Palace were happy for Ebiowei to join QPR on loan, but that Neil Critchley wanted to fill another loan spot with a striker instead.

Since, it’s been revealed that Hull City are edging closer to signing Ebiowei on loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

Another player linked with QPR this month is Bournemouth striker Jamal Lowe. The R’s seem keen on signing a striker this month and Cherries forward Lowe has been linked alongside the R’s, although the likes of Norwich City and Ipswich Town have now joined the race, with other Football League clubs thought to have an interest as well. Burnley’s Ashley Barnes has also been mentioned as a potential loan target.

Elsewhere, it seems like QPR might field some interest in their current players this month too. At the start of the month, Critchley spoke out on Chair and his future at the club, saying:

“I can never guarantee that [Chair’s future at QPR]. I’d be foolish to do that. Do we want him here? Yes of course we do. Do we love having him here? Yes.

“I’ve been nothing but impressed with him as a player and as a person. He’s really humble and down to earth and he loves football. I hope he remains a QPR player, but I can’t guarantee that – obviously not.”

And current Aston Villa loanee Tim Iroegbunam is said to be attracting interest from Europe. TEAMtalk say that Juventus and Borussia Dortmund are among the top European clubs keeping tabs on Iroegbunam, who’s flourished on loan at QPR this season.

Lastly, it’s been claimed that QPR want to extend Lyndon Dykes’ current deal beyond 2024, in a bid to fend off any potential interest from the likes of Rangers during this month’s transfer window.