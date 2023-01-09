PL names linked, Rangers keen on defender – The Birmingham City transfer rumours from the first week of January

Birmingham City’s 2023 started with a 3-1 defeat at home to Middlesbrough – Blues’ third-straight defeat in the league.

John Eustace’s side now sit in 17th place of the Championship table and have an FA Cup replay v Forest Green Rovers added to their already-busy schedule.

New signings look like a necessity in this month’s transfer window and so far, some exciting names have been linked with a potential move to St Andrew’s, with one being Newcastle United’s Elliot Anderson.

Anderson has been linked with a number of Football League clubs this month and Birmingham City has been mentioned as a possible destination for the Scot, but BirminghamLive has since played down Blues’ links, revealing that Anderson is most likely to stay on Wearside.

The same report also played down Birmingham City’s links to Plymouth Argyle and ex-Wolves striker Niall Ennis, whose links to St Andrew’s seemingly emerged on social media.

Elsewhere, one player who definitely seems to be on Eustace’s radar is Brighton’s Reda Khadra. The man on loan at Sheffield United looks set for another move this month and it was suggested that Birmingham City were well placed to sign the German, although Blues’ Championship rivals Bristol City are now keen on a deal as well.

Lastly, two Birmingham City loanees in Hannibal Mejbri and Dion Sanderson have been linked with moves away from St Andrew’s this month.

Alan Nixon revealed on his Patreon account at the start of the month that Manchester United’s Mejbri was wanted by French side Marseille, and that Wolves’ Sanderson was wanted by Rangers, with a £3million price tag mentioned.

Birmingham City return to action v fellow strugglers Bristol City this weekend.