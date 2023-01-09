PL names linked, one looks imminent – The Ipswich Town transfer rumours from the first week of January

Ipswich Town sit 3rd in League One and look set for a big promotion push in 2023.

Kieran McKenna has done a good job at Ipswich Town so far and he has the club on the track to Championship football as things stand. They managed to comfortably beat Championship opposition in the FA Cup last weekend to progress to the Court Round, but the league will be their priority.

Their business this month may be the key to success as they chase down Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle for a place in the automatic promotion places this season.

Ipswich Town have been linked with plenty of potential signings already this month, including Premier League striker Jamal Lowe.

Lowe has been linked with several clubs across the Championship so far this month. The 28-year-old is out-of-favour at Bournemouth and a loan move looks on the cards until the end of the season. However, Norwich City and QPR are leading the race and Ipswich Town will find it hard to beat those to his signature.

Theo Corbeanu is another Premier League name linked.

The Canadian-born winger was recalled from Blackpool earlier this month, but it is believed he could be heading back out on loan sometime soon. The Tractor boys were reportedly in talks with Corbeanu, but reports since have claimed those talks are nothing more than an enquiry at this stage.

One player who looks set to sign is Everton’s Nathan Broadhead. The former Sunderland man picked up ten goals in League One last season and is a huge talent at this level.

A more unlikely target seems to be Morgan Whittaker. The Swansea City winger was prematurely recalled from his loan at Plymouth Argyle this month and has been linked with Ipswich Town for sometime. However, reports suggest McKenna’s side aren’t expected to make a move anytime soon, and even if they did it would be a hard move to pull off.

Elsewhere, McKenna’s side were rumoured to be lining up a bid of up to £1million for Peterborough United man Jack Taylor. The bid would be an ambitious one, but Taylor is proven quality at this level and for that reason Posh are unlikely to let him go easily.

Unfortunately for Ipswich Town, Hull City appear to have won the race for Malcolm Ebiowei despite McKenna’s interest in the Crystal Palace forward.

Finally, Ipswich Town are not targeting Macauley Bonne this month despite the striker being available on a free transfer.

Ipswich Town return to League One action against Plymouth Argyle in a huge clash this weekend.