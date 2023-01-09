Opinion: Burnley would be perfect destination for Championship striker who’s scored in his last five appearances

Burnley’s striker search has been well-documented ahead of this month, but so far, nothing has come up for Vincent Kompany’s side.

Burnley have been linked alongside some names though. Coventry City’s Viktor Gyokeres has been mentioned, but Sky Blues boss Mark Robins isn’t keen on letting him go, whilst Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo is being mentioned as a potential January target too.

Kompany though needs a striker for the long-term. He needs someone to eventually succeed Jay Rodriguez as his main no.9 and he could do with finding that person sooner rather than later, with promotion to the Premier League looking like a very real possibility for the Clarets this season.

And one striker who could be the perfect fit for Burnley is Sunderland’s Ross Stewart.

Ross is boss…

Stewart, 26, has been at the centre of some widespread transfer speculation this month. The Scot is out of contract at the end of this season but Sunderland have the option to extend his stay by a further year. Several teams have been linked with him including Middlesbrough, Blackburn Rovers, and Stoke City, as well as some mid-table Premier League teams.

Reports have suggested that Sunderland want £10million for Stewart should they decide to sell. But given his contract situation, claiming that amount for Stewart seems unlikely.

And Burnley’s chances of spending big this month had been previously played down. But their emerging links to Semenyo could suggest that those plans have changed. Burnley and Kompany need a striker and they need to invest in one for the long-term – Stewart is in fine form and he’s proving to be one of the best strikers outside the Premier League, having scored in each of his five games since returning from injury.

He boasts the physical and technical traits to lead the line in a similar set up to what Rodriguez does, and given another half-season of Championship football, Stewart could be ready to deliver in the Premier League. He’s also a player who always seems to deliver in the big moments – scoring for Sunderland in the play-off final for example, and coming off the bench to score in an injury time comeback v Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

There’s certainly options out there for Burnley but Stewart just seems like he’d be an amazing fit for Burnley, and a really good investment for Kompany in the long run.