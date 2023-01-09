Opinion: Blackburn Rovers could add much-needed steel to midfield with move for Fulham outcast

Blackburn Rovers look set to make a few additions during this month’s transfer window, with the centre of midfield looking like an area that could do with bolstering.

Blackburn Rovers have enjoyed a strong season in the Championship so far. But their campaign threatens to fall off given their inconsistency, and a lack of steel in the middle might be a factor behind their patchy run of results of late.

Names like Tyler Morton, Adam Wharton, John Buckley, and Bradley Dack are all very good technical players, but none of them really have the power or strength to command proceedings in the middle of the park. What’s more is that Stuttgart loanee Clinton Mola is reportedly attracting interest from elsewhere in the Championship and so Jon Dahl Tomasson’s midfield options could be depleted very soon.

One name who could be available, and who could be an ideal loan acquisition for Rovers, is Fulham’s Josh Onomah.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

Onomah game time is limited…

Onomah, 25, was previously on the books at Spurs. He’s made a total of 67 league appearances for Fulham but only two of them have come in this current Premier League campaign. He was linked with the likes of Middlesbrough and West Brom last summer, and a move to Rangers has been speculated online recently, but that’s been played down by reports north of the border.

One thing that seems fairly certain though is that Onomah could be on the move this month. And the Championship could be his likeliest destination given the fact that he’s played well in this league before – he shone for Fulham during their 2019/20 promotion-winning season, playing 34 times in the league, scoring three and assisting four.

Onomah is a tall and athletic midfield player who possesses the technical capabilities to play in a Tomasson-style Blackburn Rovers side. He’d be ideal to play alongside someone like Morton in front of Rovers’ defensive four and he would definitely add a bit of steel to the Rovers XI – something which seems much-needed right now.

Blackburn Rovers return to action v Rotherham United this weekend.