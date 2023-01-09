Nottingham Forest man’s stance on potential exit revealed amid Burnley and Sunderland links

Nottingham Forest striker Sam Surridge wants to say at the City Ground this month, amid speculation linking him with a loan move away from the club, reports The Athletic (via FLW).

Surridge, 24, joined Nottingham Forest from Stoke City midway through the last campaign. The Englishman went on to feature 20 times in the Championship for Forest, scoring seven times as he helped the Reds earn promotion to the Premier League.

Since, Surridge has featured 11 times in the top flight without scoring. This month, reports have linked him with the likes of Burnley and Sunderland, but an emerging report from The Athletic has revealed that Surridge wants to stay at the City Ground and vie for a regular spot in Steve Cooper’s starting XI.

Both Burnley and Sunderland are in need of a new striker this month. Burnley aren’t struggling for goals but Vincent Kompany’s current no.9 Jay Rodriguez has a lot of pressure on his shoulders to deliver, whilst Sunderland have a talisman in Ross Stewart, but like Rodriguez, he’s the club’s only option down the middle.

1 of 15 In what season did David Wagner guide Huddersfield Town to promotion from the Championship? 2015/16 2016/17 2017/18 2019/20

Moving on…

Surridge made for a realistic option for the likes of Burnley and Sunderland given his lack of game time in the Premier League this season, his past experience in the Championship, and Burnley and Sunderland’s need for a striker.

But expect the Championship duo to waste no time in finding a new striker to target. There’ll be a lot of Premier League names who could do with a loan move this month but they’re going to be snapped up quickly, and so Burnley and Sunderland both need to move fast if they’re to ensure they sign a striker that fits their side.

Burnley currently sit in 1st place of the Championship table and return to action v Coventry City this weekend, whilst 8th place Sunderland take on Swansea City at the Stadium of Light.