Nottingham Forest man linked, PL names eyed – The Sunderland transfer rumours from the first week of January

Sunderland sit 8th in the Championship and their January could prove crucial to this season’s success.

Tony Mowbray’s side have been quite inconsistent, but that can be expected given their recent arrival to the second tier. The Black Cats are currently four games unbeaten in the Championship and are within touching distance of the top-six.

Sunderland supporters are yet to see a new signing on Wearside, but reports across the media suggest they are exploring plenty options.

Here we look at all the Sunderland transfer rumours from the first week of January.

Sam Surridge

The Nottingham Forest striker is out of favour in the Premier League at the moment. The 24-year-old is yet to score a league goal this year, but he is a proven Championship goalscorer.

Both Burnley and Sunderland have been credited with interest, but recent reports suggest Surridge isn’t keen on a move to the second tier and he appears likely to stay at Forest this month.

Jamal Lowe

Another striker linked with a move to the north east has been Jamal Lowe. The 28-year-old once again is yet to make a mark for Bournemouth in the Premier League, but he is a proven Championship goalscorer.

Lowe managed seven goals last season in the second tier and that has caught the interest of Sunderland. However, they aren’t without competition and new reports state Norwich City and QPR are leading the race for Lowe as things stand.

This position is clearly a priority for Sunderland, but both Lowe and Surridge seem like hard deals to pull off.

Jerry Yates

Blackpool’s Yates has also been linked with a move to the north east. Yates, 26, currently has nine goals and two assists in 26 Championship games so far this season.

Keith Downie’s Tweet suggested Yates was a target for Sunderland should Ross Stewart depart and considering that now appears less likely, so does a move for Yates this month.

Nathan Broadhead

The former Sunderland striker was a hit among supporters last season. Broadhead managed ten goals in 20 League One outings and fans were disappointed when they didn’t re-sign him back in the summer.

Instead he moved to Wigan Athletic where he failed to get going and Everton’s current situation has seen them recall Broadhead ahead of a permanent departure this month.

However, that move is understood to be to Ipswich Town in League One despite the player’s preference being a return to Wearside.

Jonson Clarke-Harris

The Peterborough United striker seems to always pop up on Sunderland’s radar and this month has been no different.

The 28-year-old has 13 goals in League One this season and reports began linking him with Sunderland.

However, they were soon shot down and a move looks unlikely this month.