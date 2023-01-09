Middlesbrough among Championship clubs monitoring Leyton Orient forward, report claims

Middlesbrough are among the Championship sides taking an interest in Leyton Orient prodigy Daniel Nkrumah, Sky Sports has said.

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will be hoping the January transfer window gives him a good chance to shape the Boro squad to his liking.

He’s managed to add Cameron Archer to his ranks so far, but it seems another promising striker is now on his radar.

Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.01.23, 14:36) claim that Leyton Orient youngster Daniel Nkrumah is another prodigy on the radar at the Riverside Stadium.

He’s one who would be an addition to an U21s set-up rather than being thrust into first-team action, but the striker seems to be drawing interest from higher up. Nkrumah is wanted by more Championship clubs too, though Boro have made an enquiry regarding a potential move.

The 19-year-old has only played seven times for Leyton Orient’s first-team and he’s recently spent time on loan with National League South club Welling United.

One for the future…

Nkrumah is still in the early stages of his senior career but to be drawing interest from a higher league certainly makes for good reading for the future. The London-born prodigy netted his first senior goal against Worthing Town at the weekend as Welling were defeated 3-2.

A step up to the Championship could see Nkrumah exposed to a higher level of competition and coaching and that could really help him kick on in his bid to forge a career in the game.

It remains to be seen if Middlesbrough’s enquiry is firmed up with something more concrete or if any of the other clubs keen are named, but this could be one to watch this month.