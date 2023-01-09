Manchester United youngster eyed by Ipswich Town and Preston North End, report claims

Ipswich Town and Preston North End are interested in a loan deal for Manchester United striker Charlie McNeill, claims Football League World.

McNeill, 19, was formerly on the books at Manchester City. But he’s been with United since 2020 and he’s been steadily working his way through the youth ranks, emerging as a really talented player in the process.

It’s recently been revealed that United could send the young striker out on loan this month, and now, Football League World have claimed that Ipswich Town and Preston North End are both keen on the Englishman.

Conveniently, the report comes after it was suggested that McNeill could be sent out on loan. What’s more is that Ipswich Town and Preston are two teams who’ve been widely reported to be keen on signing a striker this month, so it’s an easy link to make.

Still, should both teams hold a genuine interest then it could make for a potentially exciting move for McNeill, who will no doubt be keen on earning some game time and first-team experience in 2023. And Ipswich Town could yet hand an advantage here given that they’re managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna.

1 of 25 Who is this? Leam Richardson David Wagner Liam Manning Russell Martin

The race for McNeill…

United have a lot of younger players who are struggling to get anywhere near the first-team and McNeill is certainly one of them.

But it’s hard to make any judgements about how good of a signing he’d be for any club as he’s barely played for United, so any club bringing him in will certainly be taking a risk on him.

Preston need to add goals to their ranks this month and they’ve already missed out on Cameron Archer. And Ipswich Town have already both George Hirst to their side this month, with Nathan Braodhead looking set to follow, so the Tractor Boys might not be keen on McNeill after all.

Still, he’d be an exciting potential capture for a number of sides in the Football league and it’ll be interesting to see if he moves on before January 31st.