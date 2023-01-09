Leeds United set to loan out forward with Championship move expected

Leeds United are prepared to loan out striker Joe Gelhardt this month, with a move to the Championship the most likely destination, according to Football Insider.

With the January transfer in full swing several sides in the EFL are looking to the loan market to sign Premier League players looking for regular minutes who can improve their squads.

One player who has bags of experience playing in both the EFL during his time at Wigan Athletic and in the Premier League with Leeds United is Gelhardt.

The forward has been in and around the Whites’ first-team in recent seasons and has made 14 appearances in the top flight so far in the 2022/23 campaign, although he is yet to find the net.

He has shown flashes of what he is capable of and so it is no surprise there is interest from the second tier. Swansea City have been linked with a move but there is likely to be competition for the 20-year-old.

Now according to Football Insider, Leeds United have given the green light to allow the striker to depart Elland Road on loan this month. A move to the Championship is reportedly the most likely outcome.

A solid addition to a Championship side’s ranks…

Gelhardt wouldn’t be in the Leeds United first-team if he was not a valued member of the squad or he was not highly thought of. Therefore, any Championship side would be hugely benefitting if they could secure a deal for the youngster.

He can get in behind, is strong, quick and has shown he does have an eye for goal if given the opportunity. With him now being allowed to leave on loan, there will be several sides hoping to secure a deal.

Should he depart, not only will a club benefit short-term but the player will also be getting valuable and regular minutes out on the pitch.

A run of games will see the player progress and develop far quicker and so the loan club will likely only see him get better, compared to what we’ve seen in a Leeds United shirt this season.