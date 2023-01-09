Leeds United, Brighton men eyed – The Swansea City transfer rumours from the first week of January

Swansea City have seen plenty of transfer speculation circulate so far this month.

Swansea City are in need of some fresh faces and it seems as though there will be incomings and outgoings before January comes to an end.

Russell Martin’s side have slipped away from the play-off spots and down into 15th but the tightly-packed nature of the Championship table means they’re still only four points away from the top-six.

One of the players identified as a potential boost to their ranks is Leeds United’s Joe Gelhardt, who plays as a striker.

Football Insider claimed the Whites are ready to sanction a loan move for the youngster, with the Daily Mail saying the Swans are among the second-tier sides keen. Conflicting claims have emerged from Alan Nixon though, stating he’s not available as it stands.

It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out, as he’d certainly be a strong addition for Martin’s side.

Another Premier League talent claimed to be of interest to Swansea City is Brighton and Hove Albion’s loaned out midfielder Marc Leonard, with reporter Charlie Parker-Turner stating the Swans are keen along with Preston North End, Bristol Rovers, Morecambe and Forest Green Rovers.

Last but not least of the linked players is Crystal Palace winger Malcolm Ebiowei.

Swansea City are claimed to be among the Championship sides interested in the former Derby County youngster. However, it seems Hull City are poised to secure a deal. The Tigers are managed by Liam Rosenior, who coached Ebiowei during their time together at Pride Park.

In terms of outgoings, little has been said so far this month.

However, Martin has confirmed that attackers Michael Obafemi and Jamie Paterson are both attracting attention from elsewhere with both expected to head for pastures new before the window slams shut.

He told Wales Online there is ‘lots of interest’ in both players though the door isn’t completely shut on them just yet.