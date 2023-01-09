La Liga side plotting move for Middlesbrough loanee Muniz as Fulham ponder recall

Real Valladolid are interested in loaning Fulham man Rodrigo Muniz, should he be recalled from his spell at Middlesbrough, according to journalist Fabricio Lopes.

Middlesbrough loanee Muniz is down the pecking order as things stand and so a recall from parent club Fulham could well be on the cards, as per a report from The Athletic.

With that in mind, several sides from England and overseas will be tempted to make a move for the 21-year-old, with La Liga side Real Valladolid the latest to be linked.

According to Brazilian journalist Lopes, the Spanish outfit are set to offer a loan proposal for the rest of the season, with the promise of regular minutes likely to swing the deal in their favour.

At the Riverside, the Brazilian has been limited to a handful of substitute appearances under new boss Michael Carrick. Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss and Matt Crooks have been used ahead of him up front, whilst the arrival of Cameron Archer on loan from Aston Villa is likely to push Muniz further down the pecking order.

A good move for Muniz…

With playing time at a premium for Muniz at Middlesbrough it looks increasingly likely he will be recalled by Fulham to secure a loan elsewhere. This is certainly in the best interests of both the Cottagers and the player, whilst it frees up a loan slot for Boro to potentially bring in new faces this month on temporary deals.

Having helped Fulham to promotion last season, Muniz may have wanted to help the club in the top flight. Now with the proposition of playing in the top flight in Spain, this could be a tantalising option for the youngster.

Things haven’t particularly worked out as well as all parties would have hoped for Muniz at Boro, and a move to Real Valladolid could provide him with the regular minutes he so vitally needs at this stage in his career.