John Egan latest: What has the Sheffield United star said on claims of Premier League interest?

Sheffield United centre-back John Egan has long been one of the standout performers at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United recruited Egan from Brentford back in July 2018 and he’s been a mainstay in the side since then.

He’s been a pivotal player again this season, playing 26 times across all competitions. He’s missed just one Championship game this campaign and that was through suspension after his sending off against Coventry City on Boxing Day.

Claims emerged last week from reporter Darren Witcoop, who stated the Blades have a fight on their hands to keep the Irishman amid growing interest from the Premier League.

But what has Egan said on the situation?

Well, no further claims regarding interest in Egan have emerged, nor have any of the interested parties been named.

However, the Sheffield United star has been quizzed on the links and his future at Bramall Lane.

He refused to be drawn on the rumours too much but he did tell Yorkshire Live that he’s staying firmly focused on on-pitch matters with the Blades as they bid to make a return to the Premier League. He said:

“Listen, we’re doing well in the league and I’ve played most of the games. I’m enjoying my football and looking forward to the next game. I suppose I just focus on coming in here and trying to train well and get picked in the team.”

Egan’s later words made it clear he’s more than happy with the club too and he showed little interest in heading elsewhere.

“It’s been fantastic since I came,” he went on to say.

“We got promoted and had two seasons in the Premier League, then got to the play-offs [last season]. And apart from one season, we were winning the majority of games. It’s been a really enjoyable four and a half years, I love Sheffield and playing for the Blades so hopefully we can keep putting smiles on faces.”

With 18 months still left on Egan’s Sheffield United contract and little interest shown in even entertaining speculation of a Premier League return, the Blades look to be in a strong position in their efforts to hold onto the centre-back.

Heckingbottom’s side are on the right road back to the top-flight anyway, so it would be a real surprise to see him head off back to the top now while Sheffield United are in the middle of a two-horse title race.