Hull City closing in on 19-y/o wanted by Blackburn Rovers, QPR and more

Crystal Palace youngster Malcolm Ebiowei is ‘edging closer’ to a move to Hull City, reports HullLive.

Ebiowei, 19, has been linked with a number of Football League clubs during this month’s transfer window, including all of Blackburn Rovers, Ipswich Town, QPR, Swansea City, and Hull City.

The Tigers always seemed to have an edge in this particular transfer chase given the fact that current Hull boss Liam Rosenior worked with Ebiowei at Derby County in the past. And now HullLive are reporting that Hull City are closing in on the loan signing of Ebiowei.

They write that Ebiowei is expected to ‘be at the club next week to complete the formalities of his move’. Hull City currently sit in 16th place of the table after an upturn in form and Rosenior will be hoping that Ebiowei’s arrival will help to push the Tigers even further up the table between now and the end of the season.