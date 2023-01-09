Huddersfield Town recall defender from League Two loan amid growing injury list

Huddersfield Town have recalled youngster Jaheim Headley from his loan spell at Harrogate Town, the club have confirmed.

Huddersfield Town are struggling in the Championship this season and sit second-bottom of the league after 25 games played. During that time they have won seven, drawn four and lost a joint-league high of 14.

They will be looking to the January transfer window for reinforcements, but with their spending power limited in the current market, they could look to exercise clauses to recall players impressing out on loan.

One such player is Harrogate Town loanee Headley, who has impressed during his stint at the EnviroVent Stadium so far this season. The left-back has made 25 appearances in all competitions for the Sulphurites, scoring twice and assisting a further two.

The injury to 17-time Japan international Yuta Nakayama has meant that Huddersfield Town have limited options on the left side of defence and so Headley could come into the first-team fold as back-up to regular left wing-back Josh Ruffells.

A blow for Harrogate Town, but needs must for the Terriers…

The League Two side have benefitted massively from Headley’s loan move for the first half of the campaign and they will be sad to see him go. His exuberance, energy and eye for goal means that he will be sorely missed and the recall will come as a blow to Simon Weaver’s side.

This won’t be a decision Huddersfield Town have made lightly however. Players are loaned out to the lower tiers in the hopes of regular playing time, but a lack of options and depth at left-back and left wing-back means that the Terriers’ hands were tied.

Huddersfield Town may well look to the transfer market for a short-term solution, bringing in a free agent, loanee or someone relatively cheap. This could then mean Headley is loaned back out. But whether that happens, or whether that would be back to Harrogate Town, remains to be seen.