Huddersfield Town in talks with forgotten Fulham man, report claims

Huddersfield Town are in talks to sign Fulham’s Anthony Knockaert on loan, reports Football Insider.

Knockaert, 31, is currently on loan in Greece. The French winger has scored one goal in nine appearances for Volos, but it appears that he could be on the move again.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion favourite has the potential to provide goals and assists at this level, but he has struggled for a consistent run of games for quite some time now.

The former France U21 international has 228 second tier appearances, scoring 38 and assisting 36 dating back to over ten years ago.

Now, reports suggest Huddersfield Town are in talks with Fulham in a deal which would see him prematurely return from Greece and spend the rest of this season on loan in the Championship.

Hitting the ground running…

Knockaert hasn’t hit his past heights in quite a while, but he still has the potential to be a pivotal player for the Terriers should he make the move this January. His Fulham contract expires in the summer, so an impressive loan spell could see Huddersfield Town pick him up permanently on a free transfer later this year.

Knockaert has a lot to prove and nothing to lose. Huddersfield Town sit 23rd in the second tier and they need reinforcements if they are to stand any chance of survival this season.

The 31-year-old may take some settling down should this move happen. The Frenchman has suffered a few injury issues in the past couple seasons and hasn’t played a game in England in 11 months.

The sooner Huddersfield Town can seal this signing the better, with games coming thick and fast. The Terriers are next in action against Hull City in the Championship this Saturday.