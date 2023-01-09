Fulham’s stance on potential Rodrigo Muniz recall revealed amid Middlesbrough struggles

Middlesbrough loanee Rodrigo Muniz could return to parent club Fulham with another potential loan exit on the cards this month, according to The Athletic.

Middlesbrough secured the loan signing of Muniz in the summer, with the Brazilian expected to lead the line ahead of the likes of Chuba Akpom, Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe.

Although Muniz was a regular under previous boss Chris Wilder, starting eight of the first 11 games and scoring two goals, he is yet to start a game under new boss Michael Carrick, playing just three times and totalling just 36 minutes out on the pitch.

With the new signing of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa, this places Muniz even further down the pecking order. Now parent club Fulham are looking into the possibility of recalling the 21-year-old and loaning him elsewhere according to The Athletic. There is believed to be interest in Muniz from both England and overseas.

A disappointing time for Muniz…

His move to Middlesbrough looked to be destined for great things. Muniz had played second fiddle to Aleksander Mitrovic the season prior, and so moving to Boro and being the main man looked like it would be a match made in heaven, yet it hasn’t panned out quite like that.

No one could have foreseen the form of Akpom this season and so that has had a damning effect on Muniz’ playing time. Carrick has played Forss ahead of him to lead the line with Akpom and so it makes sense for Muniz to return to Craven Cottage and look into other options and other clubs.

It is no surprise to see there is plenty of interest in Muniz. He has shown flashes of brilliance and scored a couple of good goals with relatively limited playing time. If given regular minutes and chances, he is likely to come good. But it looks like an exit from Middlesbrough will be the only way to achieve that.