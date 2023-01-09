Fulham interested in Norwich City, Millwall, and Luton Town defenders, report claims

Premier League side Fulham are interested in Luton Town defender James Bree, Millwall’s Danny McNamara, and Norwich City man Max Aarons, as per The Daily Mail.

Bree, 25, has made 25 Championship appearances so far this season for the Hatters. The right-back has three assists to his name and his performances have helped guide Luton Town to within touching distance of the top-six.

Aarons, 23, has also made 25 second tier appearances this season with the young defender having valuable Premier League experience.

McNamara, 24, is an experienced Championship defender. He has been part of Millwall’s set-up for quite some time and now interest in him is growing.

Bree caught the eye of West Brom in the summer, but a move didn’t materialise and now it appears Luton Town may be battling it out once again to keep him.

The Daily Mail’s report states that if Fulham fail to sign their priority target Cedric Soares then their interest will turn towards Bree, McNamara, or Aarons this month.

A losing battle?

The Hatters look set for another positive campaign in the Championship, whilst Norwich City have a bit of work to do to turn their season around.

David Wagner has a big job on his hands, but the German has experience and will be trusted to get the ship pointing in the right direction.

Bree and McNamara are quality Championship players, but Aarons does stand out with the Premier League experience.

Marco Silva’s Fulham are having a positive year back in the top flight and look on the right path to become a more established Premier League team now.

If they were to pursue either of the Championship stars on their shortlist then their respective clubs would find it difficult to hold onto them. However, Fulham’s top target Cedric has made just two Premier League appearances this season so the Cottagers may not need to raid the Championship this time around.