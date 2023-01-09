Ex-West Brom, Sheffield Wednesday and Sunderland boss set to retire

Steve Bruce is poised to retire from management, reporter Sami Mokhbel has said for The Mail.

Bruce, 62, is currently out of work but has been working in management since 1998 when he took his first job with Sheffield United.

Since then, the former Manchester United defender has been a mainstay in the English game, managing in both the Premier League and the Championship on a number of occasions.

Now, just shy of 25 years since he took his first senior management post, it is claimed Bruce will be calling it a day.

Reporter Mokhbel has revealed in The Mail that Bruce is set to bring an end to his management career. It comes a matter of months after he was sacked by West Brom following a dismal eight months in charge at The Hawthorns.

It remains to be seen if the decision is made publicly official, but Bruce’s career in the dugout will reportedly be coming to a close.

An EFL mainstay…

Although some of the latter jobs in Bruce’s career won’t be looked back on so fondly, he certainly achieved some great feats over the course of his time in the dugout.

He guided Birmingham City back to the Premier League after their 16-year absence back in 2002 and then took them back to the top-flight again in 2007. His time with Hull City also yielded two promotions to the Premier League and he even took the Tigers to the FA Cup Final in the 2013/14 season.

Bruce’s short-lived time at Sheffield Wednesday was a promising one, losing only three times in 18 games. However, that relationship soured somewhat when he left for Newcastle United. Of course, he managed the Magpies’ rivals Sunderland from 2009 to 2011 too, guiding them to 13th and 10th place finishes in the Premier League.

Over the course of his managerial career, Bruce achieved the feat of managing over 1,000 first-team matches.