Conflicting claims emerge regarding Leeds United striker’s future amid Swansea City interest

Leeds United striker Joe Gelhardt is ‘not available at this point’ amid claims Swansea City are keen on a loan deal, reporter Alan Nixon has said.

Swansea City will be hoping some fresh additions this month can revive their play-off bid. Their poor form of late has seen them slip down the table and one eye-catching target to have emerged is Leeds United’s Gelhardt.

Football Insider reported on Monday morning that the Whites were ready to send the youngster out on loan, with the Championship the likely destination.

Swansea City have been mentioned as a suitor now, but conflicting claims have emerged on his situation.

Speaking on Twitter, reporter Alan Nixon has said that the youngster is ‘not available at this point’ when quizzed on his situation.

Gelhardt has played 17 times for Jesse Marsch’s side so far this season, with most of his outings coming as a substitute. His most recent appearance was against Cardiff City on Saturday as the Premier League side only salvaged a draw late on to take it to a replay.

Time to play the waiting game?

Gelhardt has mainly acted as cover for Marsch’s attacking options this season and it could be that the Whites are reluctant to let him go until another option comes through the door. That could change though amid heavy links with Hoffenheim’s Geronimo Rutter.

That may well open the door for Swansea City and any other Championship suitors to swoop in, although they’ll just have to wait and see what decision Leeds come to.

Gelhardt looks like a promising striker in need of regular minutes and he’d certainly be a strong addition for a second-tier side. Swansea City are certainly in need of some added firepower and Gelhardt could be the answer to Russell Martin’s issues this month.