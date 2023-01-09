Chuba Akpom latest: Everton potentially priced out, Crystal Palace transfer stance could hand Southampton boost in pursuit of Middlesbrough man

Middlesbrough striker Chuba Akpom has been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace, Everton, and Southampton in this month’s transfer window.

Akpom, 27, is enjoying something of a mid-career revival this season. The ex-Arsenal man has 13 goals in 19 Championship outings this season and currently leads the scoring charts in the English second tier.

And his fine form has led to reports linking him with Premier League trio Crystal Palace, Everton, and Southampton.

So what’s the latest on Akpom’s future?

Everton look to be desperate to sign a striker this month. They’ve already recalled Ellis Simms from Sunderland and Nathan Broadhead looks set to move on, and more recent reports have also linked the Toffees with Genk striker Paul Onuachu alongside the likes of Manchester United.

Crystal Palace also seem keen on signing a striker this month with both them and Everton having been linked with Aston Villa’s Danny Ings, although Palace are said to be more interested in loaning a striker rather than signing one, which could suggest that they don’t have an interest in Akpom.

The big news surrounding Akpom’s future though is that Southampton are said to be readying a bid. The Saints are really struggling in the Premier League and TEAMtalk say that they’re ready to test Boro’s resolve with an offer, but TEAMtalk also say that Michael Carrick’s side are reluctant to sell the in-form striker.

But it’s been said by journalist Graeme Bailey that any club looking to sign Akpom this month will have to put a lot of money on the table. He tweeted:

No surprise to see Championship leader scorer Chuba Akpom linked with move, but Middlesbrough have already activated his one-year option so no need to sell this month and would appear unlikely at this stage. Understand it would take a huge bid to get him. — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) January 4, 2023

So it seems like interest in Akpom is definitely real. But for now, Boro look unwilling to sell, and the likes of Everton particularly look unlikely to put a sufficient offer on the table. Southampton look to be in pole position but again, whether they put enough money on the table remains to be seen.