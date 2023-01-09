Championship midfielder linked and more – The Middlesbrough transfer rumours from the first week of January

Middlesbrough’s January transfer window has started off on a positive note, with Cameron Archer joining on loan from Aston Villa.

The talented attacker will really boost Boro’s top-six hopes this season. He shone on loan with Preston in the second half of last season and he looks like a really keen signing for Michael Carrick’s side, who currently sit in 5th place of the table after a run of three-straight wins in the Championship.

And it looks like the remainder of this month’s transfer window could be busy for Boro, with perhaps the biggest story of their transfer window so far being the rumours that Chuba Akpom is wanted in the Premier League. Initial reports said that Crystal Palace, Everton, and Southampton are all keen on the striker, and at the end of last week it was revealed that the Saints were readying a bid for the in-form Middlesbrough striker.

And one name who could yet be a potential replacement for Akpom is Sunderland striker Ross Stewart. He’s been linked with a surprise move to the Riverside for a few weeks now, but a recent report from TeessideLive says that the arrival of Archer at Middlesbrough could put the club’s pursuit of Stewart on hold for the time being.

And lastly in terms of potential arrivals, Middlesbrough have once again been linked with Rotherham United’s Dan Barlaser. The Millers midfielder has been a reported target for Boro for some time now, with reports last week saying that Carrick’s Middlesbrough are ready to push for the signing of Barlaser in this month’s transfer window.

1 of 10 Who currently wears the number 14 for Middlesbrough? Darragh Lenihan Anfernee Djiksteel Alex Mowatt Tommy Smith

One player who could potentially be on his way out of Middlesbrough this month is Darnell Fisher, with the right-sided player once again being linked with a temporary move to Derby County in League One. Lastly, reports are suggesting that Fulham could recall Rodrigo Muniz from his Boro loan spell and send him elsewhere this month.

Middlesbrough return to action v Millwall this weekend.