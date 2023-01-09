Burnley man eyed, England U21 linked – The Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours from the first week of January

Sheffield Wednesday have seen plenty of transfer speculation circulate so far this month.

Sheffield Wednesday started off the month with a thumping 5-0 win over Cambridge United before pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the FA Cup so far, defeating high-flying Newcastle United 2-1 on Saturday evening.

Darren Moore’s side will be hoping they can keep kicking on in 2023 after a strong start, but some fresh faces are needed.

Plenty of names have been linked already this January, one of which being Burnley centre-back Luke McNally.

The Star has said that the Irishman has been considered as a defensive target amid the Owls’ need to bolster their defensive options. Nothing new has emerged on that front since the first report but given how impressive he was with Oxford United previously, he’s one Wednesday fans will certainly be keeping an eye on.

McNally isn’t the only defender to be linked either, with Bournemouth’s James Hill reportedly on the radar too.

Again reported by The Star, they said that England U21 international Hill is another on the list of potential centre-back additions.

Another player to be linked with a loan is Newcastle United midfielder Elliot Anderson, who was also a target in the summer. However, Eddie Howe has since played down the chances of a loan exit by saying he still has a part to play on Tyneside.

The last of the reported loan targets is Blackburn Rovers utility man Tayo Edun. Lancs Live has said he has plenty of League One loan interest amid his struggle for game time under Jon Dahl Tomasson. The former Fulham man has been linked with Wednesday, Charlton Athletic, Oxford United, MK Dons, Lincoln City and an unnamed Portuguese side.

Last but not least is New Zealand teenager Oliver Colloty, who was mentioned as a target on Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

Sheffield Wednesday are said to be taking a look at the youngster ahead of a possible permanent deal.

In terms of outgoings, Mark McGuinness’ future remains up in the air ahead of a potential premature return to Cardiff City. The importance of the ex-Arsenal man was on show again in Wednesday’s FA Cup win over Newcastle United.

Elsewhere, Hearts are said to be maintaining their interest in Callum Paterson after being linked with a reunion last month.