Bristol City’s stance on links with Nottingham Forest man revealed – Stoke City, League One clubs keen

Bristol City boss Nigel Pearson has dismissed links with Nottingham Forest attacking midfielder Ateef Konate amid recent claims of interest in the Frenchman.

The Athletic reported on their transfer live feed on Friday that Bristol City were among those keen on youngster Konate.

They’re not the only ones keen on the Nottingham Forest man though, with Championship rivals Stoke City, unnamed League One clubs and Danish outfit Odense BK also mentioned in the report.

Now though, Bristol City boss Pearson has moved to have his say on the speculation.

He was quizzed by Bristol Live on the links after the draw with Swansea City and he said:

“Not as far as I know. He’s not somebody that I’m aware we’ve got any interest over.”

Pearson is in the market for another attacking option in a bid to turn around Bristol City’s fortunes over the second half of the season, but with his comments on the Konate links, it seems he won’t be Ashton Gate bound this month.

Konate, 21, hasn’t made a senior appearance this season but he has kept impressing for Forest’s U21s. He’s notched up three goals and an assist in five Premier League 2 outings thus far, taking him to 10 goals and eight assists in 29 outings for the youngsters at the City Ground.

In need of inspiration…

Good days have been few and far between for Bristol City since their promising start to the 2022/23 campaign and they’re only three points above the relegation zone after 26 Championship games.

If they’re to put some serious distance between themselves and the drop zone, a fresh face or two this month will be needed.

The Robins look like a side devoid of inspiration despite some of the talented players in their ranks, so some fresh blood could breathe some new life into Pearson’s squad as they bid to enjoy a more successful 2023.