Blackburn Rovers’ transfer plan for 24-year-old emerges after new development

Blackburn Rovers defender James Brown is expected to make a new loan move this month after his premature return from Stockport County, the Lancashire Telegraph has said.

Blackburn Rovers sent Brown to Stockport County on a season-long deal in the summer transfer window.

In his time with Dave Challinor’s side, the Irishman played 22 times across all competitions and made a decent impression in League Two. He provided a solid option as a wing-back or full-back and even played on the right-hand side of a back three at times.

Now though, he’s made an early return to Ewood Park.

He was due to spend the full season at Edgeley Park but after his recall, the Lancashire Telegraph states that the expectation is that Brown will make a new loan for the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign.

It remains to be seen just where he ends up, but it will be hoped the 24-year-old can keep kicking on after his arrival from the Republic of Ireland this time last year.

Another loan for Brown…

While it seems a second temporary spell is awaiting the Irish defender, it will be interesting to see who he ends up seeing out the season with.

He’s made a decent impression in League Two but he wasn’t a nailed on starter for Stockport County, so a club where he will be playing week in, week out should be the priority for Blackburn Rovers and Brown.

At 24, it feels like he’s a little behind those in the fight for a regular place in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side but with the right loan, he could be thrust into the limelight at Ewood Park in the future.