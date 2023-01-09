Arsenal midfielder set to link up with Kolo Toure at Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic are poised to sign Arsenal midfielder Miguel Azeez, reporter Alan Nixon has said on his Patreon.

Arsenal legend Toure has endured a tough time since becoming Wigan Athletic.

He’s assumed the role with the Latics in a difficult spot but it will be hoped that he can guide the Latics to safety in his first senior role in the dugout. Some fresh faces are going to be needed in their bid to fend off relegation though.

Now, as per reporter Nixon, Toure is poised to raid old club Arsenal for young midfielder Azeez.

He states on his Patreon that the 20-year-old midfielder is heading for the DW Stadium. The move comes shortly after his loan with Spanish side UD Ibiza was brought to an end after 11 appearances for the second-tier side across all competitions.

Azeez has spent time on loan in the EFL before, spending the first half of the 2021/22 campaign with Portsmouth in League One.

A breath of fresh air?

Azeez is yet to really make an impact on the first-team stage but there can be no doubt about his potential. He’s long been viewed as a top talent at Arsenal and it will be hoped an upcoming coach like Toure with a strong legacy in North London can help get the best out of the young midfielder.

His youthful exuberance will hopefully inject some life into the middle of the park for Wigan Athletic, a side that has often looked drab and devoid of any adventurous, creative forces this season.

It will be hoped Azeez can help full that void as the Latics look too climb away from the relegation fight.

Toure’s Latics sit bottom of the table, three points away from safety after four consecutive losses in the Championship.