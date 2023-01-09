AC Milan eyeing Sheffield Wednesday star – Premier League, Championship clubs also keen

Sheffield Wednesday star Fisayo Dele-Bashiru is drawing interest from AC Milan and clubs from the Premier League and Championship, Sky Sports has claimed.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Dele-Bashiru has been at the centre of plenty of speculation this season.

His deal at Hillsborough is up at the end of the campaign and a whole host of sides have been linked before. Blackpool had interest in the summer while PSV were among the foreign sides previously said keen.

Now, a new report from Sky Sports (Transfer Centre Live, 09.03.23, 14:30) has said that Italian giants AC Milan are now keen.

They state the Serie A titans are alongside the earlier mentioned PSV and Turkish pair Besiktas and Antalyaspor in eyeing Dele-Bashiru. Additionally, a number of Premier League clubs and Championship sides are also interested in the midfielder.

Sheffield Wednesday are keen for him to pen a new deal, but Dele-Bashiru is preferring to weigh up all his options before making a decision.

1 of 10 Who is this former Sheffield Wednesday player? Jack Marriott Sam Winnall Sam Hutchinson Jordan Rhodes

A big year for Dele-Bashiru…

The 2022/23 campaign has seen Dele-Bashiru develop well under the management of Darren Moore. This year will be an important one for his career though.

His contract is expiring and after two-and-a-half years at Hillsborough, he needs to decide if Sheffield Wednesday is the right place for him to continue his development.

Interest from higher leagues and clubs as prestigious as AC Milan and PSV are sure to catch the eye but the next move has to be the right one for the Hamburg-born midfielder. All eyes will be on his contract situation, with Wednesday still hopeful they can tie him down to a new deal after continued uncertainty.